Wealthspring Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares $BEAG

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BEAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth about $457,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of BEAG stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. – Class A Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Bold Eagle Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 22, 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

