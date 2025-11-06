FY2025 Earnings Forecast for iRadimed Issued By Roth Capital

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for iRadimed in a report released on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for iRadimed’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for iRadimed’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRMD. Zacks Research upgraded iRadimed to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of iRadimed in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of iRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 1.04. iRadimed has a one year low of $47.48 and a one year high of $87.88.

iRadimed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. iRadimed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRadimed

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,322,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,931,400. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRadimed

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 78.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRadimed by 62.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iRadimed by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in iRadimed in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

iRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

