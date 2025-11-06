J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.40 and last traded at GBX 353.60, with a volume of 14626267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337.20.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 305.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 326.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts expect that J Sainsbury plc will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current year.

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

