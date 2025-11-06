Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Sells 744 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $278,367,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 415.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,977 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,839,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,067,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $88.96 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

