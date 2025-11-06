Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 400.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,640.00 to $6,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,443.00 to $5,523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,121.23.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,911.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,339.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5,401.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. Booking’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,197 shares of company stock worth $17,260,963. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.