Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Trading Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 6,188,757 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,416% from the average daily volume of 408,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$70.57 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.28.

About Stillwater Critical Minerals

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

