Wealthspring Capital LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. $VCIC

Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:VCIC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 98,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment by 452.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 832,008 shares during the period. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $4,581,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ VCIC opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Vine Hill Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:VCIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vine Hill Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vine Hill Capital Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Vine Hill Capital Investment Company Profile

Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

