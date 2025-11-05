Genus Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.1% of Genus Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 242,469 shares in the company, valued at $28,541,025.99. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $810,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 272,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,812,122.84. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,119 shares of company stock worth $23,527,437. Corporate insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBLX shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roblox and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Roblox Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 314.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

