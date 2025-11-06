Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,083,521,000 after acquiring an additional 923,688 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after purchasing an additional 251,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,370,000 after buying an additional 288,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,589,000 after buying an additional 347,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

