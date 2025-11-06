Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.360-5.360 EPS.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of TAP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.
Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $202,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile
Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.
