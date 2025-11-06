Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.360-5.360 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TAP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 64.2% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth $202,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

