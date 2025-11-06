iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Sold by Paladin Advisory Group LLC

Paladin Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 271.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $479.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $493.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $466.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

