OneAscent Family Office LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

OneAscent Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 93,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

