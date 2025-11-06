Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.50. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bumble to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

BMBL stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 2,016,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,107. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $437.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $246.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 82.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.11) earnings per share. Bumble has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Bumble will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Buzz Holdings L.P. Bcp sold 16,689,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder – Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 16,689,884 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,127,359 shares of company stock valued at $426,476,076. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

