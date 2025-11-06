Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Stock Price Up 21.7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) traded up 21.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.13. 335,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 356,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $454.49 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deluxe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 1,067.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 47,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deluxe Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $991.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

See Also

