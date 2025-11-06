PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 97,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $167.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

