2,957 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ Bought by OneAscent Family Office LLC

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPHQ opened at $73.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average of $71.30. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

