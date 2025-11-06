HORAN Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,329 GE Aerospace $GE

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $305.05 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
