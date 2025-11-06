HORAN Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 1,329 GE Aerospace $GE

HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 344.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 365,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $305.05 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $159.36 and a 52-week high of $316.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.