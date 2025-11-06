Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) versus Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Financial Comparison

Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD – Get Free Report) and Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Zhongchao and Tempus AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zhongchao alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A Tempus AI -18.45% -95.20% -16.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhongchao and Tempus AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhongchao $13.12 million 1.32 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Tempus AI $693.40 million 18.86 -$705.81 million ($1.19) -63.27

Zhongchao has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tempus AI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhongchao and Tempus AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhongchao 1 0 0 0 1.00 Tempus AI 1 8 7 0 2.38

Tempus AI has a consensus target price of $80.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.98%. Given Tempus AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempus AI is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Risk & Volatility

Zhongchao has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempus AI has a beta of 4.86, meaning that its share price is 386% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Zhongchao shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Tempus AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Zhongchao shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Tempus AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tempus AI beats Zhongchao on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhongchao

(Get Free Report)

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. It also provides customized medical courses and medical training services; and patient management services through online platform under the Zhongxun brand. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform under the MDMOOC brand; and Sunshine Health Forums, a Wechat subscription account and mobile app. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongchao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongchao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.