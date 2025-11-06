OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 655 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 565 to GBX 635 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 645.

OSB Group Trading Up 3.2%

LON OSB traded up GBX 17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 543. 869,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 547.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 527.36. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 355.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 574.50. The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.41.

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported GBX 37.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OSB Group had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 27.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSB Group will post 85.1214128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Hyde sold 645 shares of OSB Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 539, for a total transaction of £3,476.55. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

