Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on U. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of U stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,018,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 2.37. Unity Software has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $29,048.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 452,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,407,152.92. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 1,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $59,980,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,139,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,763,456.39. This represents a 18.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,386,951 shares of company stock worth $101,340,159. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $256,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Unity Software by 57.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 62,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5,215.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

