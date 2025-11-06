Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 749.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.92.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $548.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.68 and a 200 day moving average of $499.90. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock worth $50,309,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

