Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,254,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,114,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,797 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,665,910 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 84.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,011 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after purchasing an additional 707,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total transaction of $1,384,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.41.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $179.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

