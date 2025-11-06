Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $319.86 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $335.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.33.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

