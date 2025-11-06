Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Trading Up 10.7% on Earnings Beat

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $153.25 and last traded at $149.1040. Approximately 544,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 716,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.73.

The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

WMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,114,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,989,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,181,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,223,000 after purchasing an additional 326,435 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 240,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

