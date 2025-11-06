Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $11.61. Mativ shares last traded at $12.4250, with a volume of 229,482 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.79%.

Get Mativ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $676.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mativ by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Mativ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Mativ by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mativ by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.