Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $16.9380, with a volume of 1328563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Specifically, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.92.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,369,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,241,000 after acquiring an additional 966,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,202,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,363,000 after purchasing an additional 588,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,870,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,405,000 after acquiring an additional 193,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,414,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,117,000 after purchasing an additional 554,125 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,145,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

