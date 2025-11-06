SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.71, but opened at $18.06. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $16.4910, with a volume of 2,158,965 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SkyWater Technology

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 756,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $9,123,582.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,161,012 shares in the company, valued at $98,421,804.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,402,446 shares of company stock worth $41,689,461. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SkyWater Technology by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 229,954 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in SkyWater Technology by 36.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,362,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 362,267 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 725,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 13,712.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 344,606 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWater Technology by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 13.0%

The company has a market cap of $800.90 million, a PE ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.