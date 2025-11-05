Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 144,370 Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 57.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 144,370 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 18,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 332,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 83,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

GIL stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.87. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

