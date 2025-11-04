Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,952 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.326 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

