Hantz Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $127.00 and a 12-month high of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.56%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

