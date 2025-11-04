GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $204,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,841 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $207.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $491.50 billion, a PE ratio of 690.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

