Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $822.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE PH opened at $771.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $792.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $755.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total transaction of $826,523.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. This represents a 17.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

