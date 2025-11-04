Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,555 Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. William Allan Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 9.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth $55,269,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $281,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,698.88. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $162.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.99 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 13.54%.Hershey’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on HSY

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.