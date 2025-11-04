Corton Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter worth $82,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NPCE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NPCE stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 168.61% and a negative net margin of 29.29%.The business had revenue of $23.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

NeuroPace Profile

(Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.