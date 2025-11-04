Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases 2,087 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 88.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of StandardAero by 20.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,835,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 310,332 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on StandardAero in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

StandardAero Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SARO opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of 69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

