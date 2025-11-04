Burney Co. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Burney Co. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $336.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.54 and a 200-day moving average of $348.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.76 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total transaction of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

