Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState Bank by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,079,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,406,000 after buying an additional 2,637,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 34.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,556,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,348 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank in the first quarter worth $62,230,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in SouthState Bank by 286.3% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 556,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 412,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SouthState Bank by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after purchasing an additional 397,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at SouthState Bank

In other news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on SouthState Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SouthState Bank from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState Bank

SouthState Bank Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SSB opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. SouthState Bank Corporation has a 1-year low of $77.74 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS.

SouthState Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

SouthState Bank Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.