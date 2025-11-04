5,100 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares in the company, valued at $88,671,942.18. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total value of $1,665,699.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,398,792. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cencora from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.55.

Cencora Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $340.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $350.46.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

