K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $141.72 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

