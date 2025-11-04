Corton Capital Inc. Invests $241,000 in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 515.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 446.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $104,067.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 66,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,093.20. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $931.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.83 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -240.00%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

