Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $398,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,258,000 after acquiring an additional 912,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,455,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,703,000 after acquiring an additional 207,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,461,000 after purchasing an additional 368,696 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,588,000 after purchasing an additional 545,244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $51.09.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.