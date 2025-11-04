iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 400,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $101.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

