Corton Capital Inc. Takes $269,000 Position in Northeast Bancorp $NBN

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 40,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 511.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bancorp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bancorp Stock Up 1.7%

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $719.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Northeast Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $113.01.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

Northeast Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Northeast Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northeast Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northeast Bancorp from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northeast Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

