K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,200 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 676.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of MTN opened at $149.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.73.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $271.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 119.84%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,275. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

