11,955 Shares in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 0.3% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Progyny by 100.0% during the first quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progyny

In other news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $55,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,843.12. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 2,500 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,522.04. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,895 shares of company stock worth $179,311 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Performance

PGNY opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Progyny had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $332.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-1.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

