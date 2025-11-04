Corton Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in American Well Corporation $AMWL

Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 232.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 44,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Well by 19.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Well alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,299.49. Following the transaction, the insider owned 127,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,892.61. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dmitry Zamansky sold 25,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $173,345.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 197,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,503.47. This represents a 11.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,383 shares of company stock worth $331,514 in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Well from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWL

American Well Stock Down 2.8%

AMWL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. American Well Corporation has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.60. American Well had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Equities analysts expect that American Well Corporation will post -9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.