Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $762,000 Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in F5 were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 748.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,446 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.56.

FFIV stock opened at $249.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.04 and a 1 year high of $346.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $810.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.61, for a total transaction of $416,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,482,567.33. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $855,055.57. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,298 shares of company stock worth $2,978,754. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

