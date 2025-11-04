Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. $CON Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,440,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after purchasing an additional 196,971 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,932,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,500,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,566,000 after purchasing an additional 73,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent by 891.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,816 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CON has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentra Group Holdings Parent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Performance

NYSE:CON opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $24.32.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 50.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

