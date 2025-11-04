Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Position in iShares Global Energy ETF $IXC

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 458,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after buying an additional 34,857 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 437,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after buying an additional 61,294 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 356,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 306,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 48,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 294,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA IXC opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $33.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

