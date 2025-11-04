AstraZeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $14.7544 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
NASDAQ AZN opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 86.1% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 24.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
